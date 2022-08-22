How to watch: Live stream schedule for Tour Championship, CP Women's and more

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted.

All events listed below will be showcased on Golf Channel unless otherwise indicated.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Wednesday

3-5PM: Tour Championship charity event

Thursday

7:30AM-12:30PM: Omega European Masters, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

Live stream only from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

9:30AM-12:30PM: CP Women’s Open, Round 1 (LPGA)

1-6PM (GC/Peacock): Tour Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

4-6PM: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Round 1 (Korn Ferry Tour)

Event tape-delayed; showcased 7-9 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday

7:30AM-12:30PM: Omega European Masters, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

Live stream only from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

9:30AM-12:30PM: CP Women’s Open, Round 2 (LPGA)

1-6PM (GC/Peacock): Tour Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

3:45-5:45PM: The Ally Challenge, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

Event tape-delayed; showcased 7-9 p.m. on Golf Channel

4-6PM: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Round 2 (Korn Ferry Tour)

Event tape-delayed; showcased 9-11 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday

7-11:30AM: Omega European Masters, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

1-2:30PM (GC/Peacock): Tour Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

2:30-7PM (NBC): Tour Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

2:30-5:30PM: CP Women’s Open, Round 3 (LPGA)

3-5PM: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Round 3 (Korn Ferry Tour)

Event tape-delayed; showcased 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

3-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 3 (USGA)

4-6PM: The Ally Challenge, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

Event tape-delayed; showcased 8:30-10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday

7-11:30AM: Omega European Masters, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

12-1:30PM (GC/Peacock): Tour Championship, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

12:30-1:30PM: CP Women’s Open, Round 4 (LPGA)

1:30-6PM (NBC): Tour Championship, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

1:30-4PM: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Round 4 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2:30-5:30PM (Peacock): U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4 (USGA)

4-6PM: The Ally Challenge, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)