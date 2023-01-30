×

How to watch: Live streams for AT&T Pebble Beach, PIF Saudi International

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Monday

4:30-7:30PM (GC/Peacock): Southwestern Invitational, Round 1 (NCAA)

Tuesday

4:30-7:30PM (GC/Peacock): Southwestern Invitational, Round 2 (NCAA)

Wednesday

4:30-7:30PM (GC/Peacock): Southwestern Invitational, Round 3 (NCAA)

Thursday

3-5AM (GC): PIF Saudi International, Round 1 (Asian Tour)

3:30-8:30AM (GC): Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

6:30-9:30AM (GC): PIF Saudi International, Round 1 (Asian Tour)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1 (PGA Tour)​​​​​​​

Friday

3-5AM (GC): PIF Saudi International, Round 2 (Asian Tour)

3:30-8:30AM (GC): Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

6:30-9:30AM (GC): PIF Saudi International, Round 2 (Asian Tour)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2 (PGA Tour)​​​​​​​

Saturday

3:30-8AM (GC): Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

4:30-9AM (GC): PIF Saudi International, Round 3 (Asian Tour)

  • Event tape-delayed; showcased 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-7PM (CBS): AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

Sunday

3:30-8AM (GC): Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

4:30-9AM (GC): PIF Saudi International, Round 4 (Asian Tour)

  • Event tape-delayed; showcased 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

3-6:30PM (CBS): AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

