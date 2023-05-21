Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Stream links will be updated as made available.

Monday

5-9PM (GC/Peacock): NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships, Final rd. stroke play (NCAA)

Tuesday

Noon-2:30PM (GC/Peacock): NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships, Quarterfinals (NCAA)

5-9PM (GC/Peacock): NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships, Semifinals (NCAA)

Wednesday

1:30-4:30PM (GC/Peacock): Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 1 (LPGA)

5-9PM (GC/Peacock): NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships, Finals (NCAA)

Thursday

7:30AM-12:30PM (GC): KLM Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

1-4PM (GC/Peacock): KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions/PGA)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

7-10PM (GC/Peacock): Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 2 (LPGA)

Friday

7:30AM-12:30PM (GC): KLM Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

1-4PM (GC/Peacock): KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions/PGA)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

7-10PM (GC/Peacock): Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 3 (LPGA)

Saturday

6:30-11AM (GC): KLM Open, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

1:30-4:30PM (NBC/Peacock): KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions/PGA)

3-6PM (CBS): Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

5:30-8:30PM (GC/Peacock): Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Quarterfinals (LPGA)

Sunday

6:30-11AM (GC): KLM Open, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

1:30-4PM (Peacock): Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Semifinals (LPGA)

3-6PM (CBS): Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

3-4PM (GC/Peacock): KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Round 4 (PGA Tour Champions/PGA)

4-6PM (NBC/Peacock): KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Round 4 (PGA Tour Champions/PGA)

6:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Finals (LPGA)