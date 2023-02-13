Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Thursday

12:30-5:30AM (GC): Thailand Classic, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

4-8PM (GC/Peacock): Genesis Invitational, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday

12:30-5:30AM (GC): Thailand Classic, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

Noon-3PM (GC/Peacock): Chubb Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

4-8PM (GC/Peacock): Genesis Invitational, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

Saturday

12:30-5AM (GC): Thailand Classic, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Genesis Invitational, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-5:30PM (GC/Peacock): Chubb Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

3-7PM (CBS): Genesis Invitational, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

Sunday

12:30-5AM (GC): Thailand Classic, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Genesis Invitational, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

3-5:30PM (GC/Peacock): Chubb Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)

3-6:30PM (CBS): Genesis Invitational, Round 4 (PGA Tour)