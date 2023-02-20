×

How to watch: Live streams for the Honda Classic, Honda LPGA Thailand

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted.

Wednesday

10PM-3AM (GC/Peacock): Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 1 (LPGA Tour)

Thursday

2:30-7:30AM (GC): Hero Indian Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

2-6PM (GC/Peacock): The Honda Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

10PM-3AM (GC/Peacock): Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 2 (LPGA Tour)

Friday

2:30-7:30AM (GC): Hero Indian Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

2-6PM (GC/Peacock): The Honda Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

10:30PM-3:30AM (GC/Peacock): Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 3 (LPGA Tour)​​​​​​​

Saturday

3-7:30AM (GC): Hero Indian Open, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): The Honda Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM (NBC/Peacock): The Honda Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

10:30PM-3:30AM (GC/Peacock): Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 4 (LPGA Tour)​​​​​​​

Sunday

2-6:30AM (GC): Hero Indian Open, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): The Honda Classic, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM (NBC/Peacock): The Honda Classic, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

