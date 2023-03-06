×

How to watch: Live streams for The Players Championship and "Live From"

Getty Images

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Stream links will be updated as available:

Monday

7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship

Tuesday

9AM-5PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship

7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship

Wednesday

9AM-5PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship

7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship

10PM-2AM (GC): Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific, Round 1

Thursday

4-9AM (GC): Magical Kenya Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

9AM-Noon (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship

Noon-6PM (GC/Peacock): The Players Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

6-8PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship

10PM-2AM (GC): Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific, Round 2

Friday

4-9AM (GC): Magical Kenya Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

9AM-Noon (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship

Noon-6PM (GC/Peacock): The Players Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

6-8PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship

9PM-1AM (GC): Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific, Round 3

Saturday

4:30-9AM (GC): Magical Kenya Open, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

9AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship

1-6PM (NBC/Peacock): The Players Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

6-8PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship

9PM-1AM (GC): Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific, Round 4

Sunday

5:30-10AM (GC): Magical Kenya Open, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

9AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship

1-6PM (NBC/Peacock): The Players Championship, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

6-8PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship

