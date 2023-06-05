Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Stream links will be updated as made available.

Thursday

7AM-Noon (GC): Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

Noon-2PM (GC): BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 1 (Korn Ferry Tour)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): RBC Canadian Open, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday

7AM-Noon (GC): Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

Noon-3PM (GC/Peacock): ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 1 (LPGA)

2:30-3 p.m., live stream and app only

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): RBC Canadian Open, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

3-5PM (NBC/Peacock): American Family Insurance Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

Event tape-delayed; showcased 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

5-7PM (GC): BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 2 (Korn Ferry Tour)

Event tape-delayed; showcased 8:30-10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday

7:30AM-Noon (GC): Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

2:30-5:30PM (GC/Peacock): RBC Canadian Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-5PM (NBC/Peacock): American Family Insurance Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

Event tape-delayed; showcased 8:30-10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

4-6PM (GC): BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 3 (Korn Ferry Tour)

Event tape-delayed; showcased 10:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

4:30-7:30PM (GC/Peacock): ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2 (LPGA)

4:30-5:30 p.m., live stream and app only

5:30-7:30PM (CBS): RBC Canadian Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

Sunday

7:30AM-Noon (GC): Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

1:30-2:30PM (GC/Peacock): RBC Canadian Open, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

2-5PM (GC/Peacock): ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 3 (LPGA)

2-2:30 p.m., live stream and app only

2:30-6:30PM (CBS): RBC Canadian Open, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

3-5PM (NBC/Peacock): American Family Insurance Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)

Event tape-delayed; showcased 8-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

5-7PM (GC): BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 4 (Korn Ferry Tour)