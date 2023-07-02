Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted. Peacock will also showcase exclusive featured-group coverage from the U.S. Women's Open (times subject to change).

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Stream links will be updated as made available.

Tuesday

Noon-8PM (GC): Live From the U.S. Women’s Open

Wednesday

Noon-8PM (GC): Live From the U.S. Women’s Open

Thursday

7AM-Noon (GC): Made in HimmerLand, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

11:50AM-4:50PM (Peacock): U.S. Women’s Open, featured group 1 (LPGA/USGA)

2-4PM (GC): Live From the U.S. Women’s Open

4-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1 (LPGA/USGA)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): John Deere Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

5:35-10:35PM (Peacock): U.S. Women’s Open, featured group 2 (LPGA/USGA)

6-11PM (USA/Peacock): U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1 (LPGA/USGA)

11PM-Midnight (GC): Live From the U.S. Women’s Open

Friday

7AM-Noon (GC): Made in HimmerLand, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

11:39AM-4:39PM (Peacock): U.S. Women’s Open, featured group 1 (LPGA/USGA)

2-4PM (GC): Live From the U.S. Women’s Open

4-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2 (LPGA/USGA)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): John Deere Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

5:24-10:24PM (Peacock): U.S. Women’s Open, featured group 2 (LPGA/USGA)

6-11PM (USA/Peacock): U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2 (LPGA/USGA)

11PM-Midnight (GC): Live From the U.S. Women’s Open

Saturday

7AM-Noon (GC): Made in HimmerLand, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

Noon-1PM (GC): Live From the U.S. Women’s Open

Noon-4PM (Peacock): U.S. Women’s Open, featured group 1 (LPGA/USGA)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): John Deere Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM (CBS): John Deere Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-9PM (NBC/Peacock): U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3 (LPGA/USGA)

4-8PM (Peacock): U.S. Women’s Open, featured group 2 (LPGA/USGA)

9-10PM (GC): Live From the U.S. Women’s Open

Sunday

7AM-Noon (GC): Made in HimmerLand, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

Noon-1PM (GC): Live From the U.S. Women’s Open

Noon-4PM (Peacock): U.S. Women’s Open, featured group 1 (LPGA/USGA)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): John Deere Classic, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM (CBS): John Deere Classic, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

3-9PM (NBC/Peacock): U.S. Women’s Open, Round 4 (LPGA/USGA)

4-8PM (Peacock): U.S. Women’s Open, featured group 2 (LPGA/USGA)

9-10PM (GC): Live From the U.S. Women’s Open