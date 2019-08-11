Hur closes with 66 to run away with Ladies Scottish Open

Getty Images

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland - Mi Jung Hur won her third LPGA title with a brilliant final round at the Ladies Scottish Open on Sunday.

The South Korean carded a closing 5-under 66 in wet conditions at The Renaissance Club to finish at 20 under, four shots ahead of compatriot Jeongeun Lee6 (70) and Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn (71).

After playing the first eight holes in 1-over par, Hur had four straight birdies starting on the ninth and also birdied Nos. 16 and 18 to come home in 31 to secure her first win since 2014.

''Honestly I don't like links courses but after this week I love it,'' Hur told Sky Sports. ''It was really tough today with the rain but my caddie Gary is from Scotland and he helped me a lot on the course.''

Hur shot a 62 in the second round, taking just 24 putts.

Lee6, a newcomer to links golf, won the U.S. Women's Open in June in South Carolina.

Overnight leader Jutanugarn had been trying to follow her sister with a Ladies Scottish Open victory after Ariya Jutanugarn won last year at Gullane.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Eight auto-qualify European Solheim Cup squad

BY Randall Mell  — 

European captain Catriona Matthew will take a veteran core to Scotland to next month for the Solheim Cup. Only one 'rookie' is among the eight players who locked up spots on the team Sunday.
News & Opinion

M. Jutanugarn (67) leads Ladies Scottish Open

BY Associated Press  — 

Trying to follow her sister with a Ladies Scottish Open victory, Moriya Jutanugarn shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round at The Renaissance Club.
Golf Central

LPGA players question weather fairness

BY Randall Mell  — 

Some cold, hard wind and pelting rain raised the internal temperature of LPGA pros who had the misfortune of being caught on the 'bad side' of the draw Friday morning in Scotland.