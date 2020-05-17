Hyun Kyung Park fires 67 to win KLPGA major in return to competition

SEOUL, South Korea – In a return to official live tournament golf amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hyun Kyung Park shot a final-round 67 Sunday to win the Korean Ladies Professional Golf Championship by one stroke.

Park had a four-round total of 17-under 271 on the Lakewood Country Club course.

Seon Woo Bae (68) and Hee Jeong Lee (71), who led by three strokes after the third round, were tied for second.

World No. 10 Jeongeun Lee6 (-9) tied for 15th, while world No. 6 Sei Young Kim (-1) finished T-46. World No. 3 Sung Hyun Park (+6) missed the cut.

The tournament was played without fans and with players using hand sanitizers and following social-distancing rules. Caddies wore masks and players were allowed to play without them.

On Sunday, when players finished their rounds, most gave each other fist or elbow pumps instead of the usual hugs or hand shakes.