‘I wasn’t trying to break it': Sergio Garcia snaps driver in half on second hole of Open final round

It didn’t take long for Sergio Garcia to lose his temper – and his driver.

After a poor drive Sunday at Royal Portrush’s par-5 second hole, Garcia recoiled his driver and slammed the club into the turf. The shaft immediately snapped in half.

Despite the frustration, Garcia salvaged birdie on the hole, and playing the rest of the round with 13 clubs, Garcia shot 3-under 71 to finish his Open Championship at 3 under.

Garcia began his LIV Golf season with a win and two other top-10s in his first five starts. But he has just one top-10 – and two top-25s – in five events since. He made two of his three major cuts as well, though he likely won’t have cracked the top 30 in either of them.

“To be totally honest, the last two or three months have been really tough the way I’ve played, and I controlled myself very, very well,” Garcia said. “To be totally honest, I didn’t feel like I did that much on the second tee. Obviously I didn’t hit a good drive, and I kind of – I didn’t smack it straight down. I kind of like swiped it back. I’ve done that 50 times, and I’ve never broken a club. The shaft just snapped in half, and I was surprised. I wasn’t trying to break it, and I was actually surprised when I saw that because usually, if it breaks, it breaks by the neck, and it broke in the middle of the shaft.

“I don’t know, maybe the shaft had a little thing there because I didn’t feel like with what I did it should have broken, but that’s what it was, and then I got some good practice when I threw it.”

With his recent play, Garcia’s Ryder Cup prospects have arguably taken a hit. But Garcia, who has had conversations with European captain Luke Donald, doesn’t think he’s finished.

“I don’t think it’s the last chance, to be totally honest,” Garcia said. “I think there’s still a good amount of weeks left. At the end of the day, I’ve just got to do what I can. I’ve got to try to play the best I can, and then we’ll see what happens.”