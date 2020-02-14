Inbee Park eyes win No. 20, Jodi Ewart Shadoff No. 1 at Women's Australian Open

Getty Images

ADELAIDE, Australia – Seven-time major champion Inbee Park moved into contention for her 20th LPGA tour victory on Friday by taking a share of the second-round lead at the Women's Australian Open.

Park shot 4-under 69 to put her at 10-under 136 at Royal Adelaide, level with first-round leader Jodi Ewart Shadoff (70).

''It was a little bit more calm this morning, so it was nice to play out there,'' said Park, looking for her first win since the 2018 Bank of Hope Founders Cup. ''My putting was consistent, like the last couple of days, so it was good. I just love the golf course and the atmosphere here. So, hopefully I can pull it off on the weekend.''

After an afternoon of misty rain and wind gusts up to 20 mph, Ewart Shadoff joined Park at the top of the leaderboard. Two early bogeys dropped the Englishwoman off the pace, but she rallied with five birdies to grab a share of the 36-hole lead.

Full-field scores from the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open

''It was a different day today. The wind was obviously a lot stronger, so it was a lot tougher, but I played really steady again,'' said Ewart Shadoff, who has two career runner-up finishes, including at the 2017 AIG Women's British Open. ''I didn't get off to the greatest of starts but I managed to fight back.''

Jillian Hollis (69), was in third place, one stroke behind. Defending champion Nelly Korda (73) was six strokes behind.

Christina Kim birdied her first five holes on Friday to surge into contention, but played her final 10 holes in 5 over to shoot and even-par 73.

Five-time champion Karrie Webb, whose lead-up to the tournament was hampered by a virus, missed the cut after a second consecutive 74.

Because of the virus outbreak in China, the Women's Australian Open will be the last LPGA tournament for a month after the cancellation of three scheduled events in Thailand, Singapore and China.

