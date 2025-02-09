Inches from out of bounds, Rasmus Hojgaard instead makes crazy birdie to stay in WM Phoenix Open hunt

Rasmus Hojgaard was inches from likely seeing his chances of winning the WM Phoenix Open evaporate on Sunday afternoon.

Four shots back of leader and playing competitor Thomas Detry, Hojgaard fanned his drive on TPC Scottsdale’s par-4 fifth hole, his ball seemingly on a beeline for the out of bounds fence. But Hojgaard’s tee ball took a couple fortuitous bounces in the desert before coming to rest about 2 feet from the boundary fence.

Even better: Hojgaard had a window to the green.

Hojgaard would successfully thread his approach between the fence and a bush, finding the front-right portion of the dance floor. With 61 feet left for his birdie, it looked like an impressive par.

But Hojgaard went ahead and hooped the birdie roll from downtown to move to 16 under, just three shots back of his fellow European Ryder Cup hopeful Detry.