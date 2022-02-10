Indian Open canceled, China Open postponed on DP World Tour

Getty Images

VIRGINIA WATER, England – The Indian Open was canceled and the China Open was postponed as restrictions associated with the pandemic continued to cause problems on the DP World Tour.

The Indian Open had been postponed from its original scheduled date of Feb. 17-20 but now will not take place at all in 2022. Tour officials said Thursday the event is expected to return next year.

The China Open was scheduled for April 28-May 1 but will now take place either later in 2022 or early in the 2023 season, the tour said, “due to ongoing restrictions” related to COVID-19.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Indian Open latest Euro Tour event postponed

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The Hero Indian Open, scheduled for next week, will be postponed because of coronavirus concerns.
News & Opinion

Pilkadaris leads Nacho Elvira in India; Paddy MC

BY Associated Press  — 

Australian Terry Pilkadaris cut loose with nine birdies in a round of 8-under 64 for a three-shot lead going into the weekend at the Indian Open on Friday.
News & Opinion

Im leads in India; Harrington six back

BY Associated Press  — 

Daniel Im of the United States shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 on Thursday to grab a one-shot lead after the first round of the Indian Open.