Initial priority ranking for the 50 KFT graduates who earned their 2022-23 PGA Tour cards

With the final 25 PGA Tour cards for the 2022-23 season being handed out upon conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the list of 50 Korn Ferry Tour graduates for the Class of 2022 are set.

Justin Suh, the four-time All-American at USC who turned pro in 2019 and last month clinched one of 25 Tour cards available via the regular-season KFT points race, won Sunday at Victoria National to finish as the top point-getter in combined regular-season and KFT Finals points. The designation earns Suh fully exempt status for his rookie season on Tour, plus spots in The Players and U.S. Open next year.

Will Gordon, who won the Finals opener two weeks ago, was T-26 at the KFT Championship to finish No. 1 in Finals points and also earn fully exempt Tour status as he returns to the Tour after a season on KFT.

Both Suh and Gordon will not be subject to the reshuffle, which will occur within the KFT graduate category five times throughout next season and for the first time following the fall.

Here is the complete initial priority ranking for the 50 KFT grads entering the new PGA Tour season, which begins in two weeks in Napa, California:

(Note: priority ranking alternates combined and Finals top 25)

1. Justin Suh (Combined; fully exempt)

2. Will Gordon (Finals; fully exempt)

3. Carl Yuan

4. David Lingmerth

5. Paul Haley II

6. Austin Eckroat

7. Marty Dou

8. Philip Knowles

9. Robby Shelton

10. Michael Gligic

11. MJ Daffue

12. Dean Burmester

13. Taylor Montgomery

14. Eric Cole

15. Ben Taylor

16. Joseph Bramlett

17. Seonghyeon Kim

18. Austin Cook

19. Harry Hall

20. Nick Hardy

21. Brandon Matthews

22. Henrik Norlander

23. Augusto Nunez

24. Ben Martin

25. Ben An

26. Ryan Armour

27. Erik Barnes

28. Nicholas Lindheim

29. Ben Griffin

30. Brent Grant

31. Davis Thompson

32. Carson Young

33. Michael Kim

34. Thomas Detry

35. Tyson Alexander

36. Scott Harrington

37. Harrison Endycott

38. Tano Goya

39. Trevor Werbylo

40. Nicholas Echavarria

41. Kevin Roy

42. Sam Stevens

43. Anders Albertson

44. Matti Schmid

45. Kevin Yu

46. Brice Garnett

47. Vincent Norrman

48. Brian Stuard

49. Trevor Cone

50. Kyle Westmoreland