Initial priority ranking for the 50 KFT graduates who earned their 2022-23 PGA Tour cards

With the final 25 PGA Tour cards for the 2022-23 season being handed out upon conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the list of 50 Korn Ferry Tour graduates for the Class of 2022 are set.
Justin Suh, the four-time All-American at USC who turned pro in 2019 and last month clinched one of 25 Tour cards available via the regular-season KFT points race, won Sunday at Victoria National to finish as the top point-getter in combined regular-season and KFT Finals points. The designation earns Suh fully exempt status for his rookie season on Tour, plus spots in The Players and U.S. Open next year.
Will Gordon, who won the Finals opener two weeks ago, was T-26 at the KFT Championship to finish No. 1 in Finals points and also earn fully exempt Tour status as he returns to the Tour after a season on KFT.
Both Suh and Gordon will not be subject to the reshuffle, which will occur within the KFT graduate category five times throughout next season and for the first time following the fall.
Here is the complete initial priority ranking for the 50 KFT grads entering the new PGA Tour season, which begins in two weeks in Napa, California:
(Note: priority ranking alternates combined and Finals top 25)
1. Justin Suh (Combined; fully exempt)
2. Will Gordon (Finals; fully exempt)
3. Carl Yuan
4. David Lingmerth
5. Paul Haley II
6. Austin Eckroat
7. Marty Dou
8. Philip Knowles
9. Robby Shelton
10. Michael Gligic
11. MJ Daffue
12. Dean Burmester
13. Taylor Montgomery
14. Eric Cole
15. Ben Taylor
16. Joseph Bramlett
17. Seonghyeon Kim
18. Austin Cook
19. Harry Hall
20. Nick Hardy
21. Brandon Matthews
22. Henrik Norlander
23. Augusto Nunez
24. Ben Martin
25. Ben An
26. Ryan Armour
27. Erik Barnes
28. Nicholas Lindheim
29. Ben Griffin
30. Brent Grant
31. Davis Thompson
32. Carson Young
33. Michael Kim
34. Thomas Detry
35. Tyson Alexander
36. Scott Harrington
37. Harrison Endycott
38. Tano Goya
39. Trevor Werbylo
40. Nicholas Echavarria
41. Kevin Roy
42. Sam Stevens
43. Anders Albertson
44. Matti Schmid
45. Kevin Yu
46. Brice Garnett
47. Vincent Norrman
48. Brian Stuard
49. Trevor Cone
50. Kyle Westmoreland