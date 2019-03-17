Inside the numbers: 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass

The famed par-3 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course ranked as the 12th most difficult hole this week at the Players Championship. Here's a closer look inside the numbers:
SCORING AVERAGE: 3.002 (+0.002)
ACES: 1 (Ryan Moore, Round 1)
BIRDIES: 94
PARS: 282
BOGEYS: 31
DOUBLE BOGEYS: 24
TRIPLE BOGEYS OR WORSE: 5
SCORE TO PAR: +1
WATER BALLS: 45 (42 on tee shots)
AVG PROXIMITY TO HOLE: 22 feet, 8 inches
LONGEST PUTT MADE: 69 feet, 7 inches (Jhonattan Vegas, final round)