Inside the numbers: 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass

By
Getty Images

The famed par-3 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course ranked as the 12th most difficult hole this week at the Players Championship. Here's a closer look inside the numbers:

SCORING AVERAGE: 3.002 (+0.002)

ACES: 1 (Ryan Moore, Round 1)

BIRDIES: 94

PARS: 282

BOGEYS: 31

DOUBLE BOGEYS: 24

TRIPLE BOGEYS OR WORSE: 5

Full-field scores from the The Players Championship

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

SCORE TO PAR: +1

WATER BALLS: 45 (42 on tee shots)

AVG PROXIMITY TO HOLE: 22 feet, 8 inches

LONGEST PUTT MADE: 69 feet, 7 inches (Jhonattan Vegas, final round)

Trending Content

More articles like this