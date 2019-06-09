Internationals top U.S. for Arnold Palmer Cup title

The U.S. had won six of the past nine Arnold Palmer Cups entering this week at The Alotian Club in Roland, Ark. However, the International team, expanded last year to include more than just Europeans (and women), turned the tide Sunday.

Entering the day with a five-point lead, the Internationals earned six points in the first eight singles matches before notching a 33.5-26.5 victory over the Americans for their first win in the annual matches since 2016.

Texas’ Agathe Laisne got the Internationals on the board Sunday with a 3-and-1 victory over USC’s Jennifer Chang. Later, Duke's Ana Belac, in the anchor match, rolled to a 6-and-5 win over UCLA's Mariel Galdiano to earn the clinching point.

Vanderbilt’s Patrick Martin had the highlight for the U.S. in singles, winning his match against Aled Greville, 6 and 5.

The U.S. still leads the overall series, 12-10-1.

Arizona State's was selected by both teams to receive an exemption into the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational while Auburn's Julie McCarthy was presented an invite to the Evian Championship this July.