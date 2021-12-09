As internet outage limits questions, Greg Norman briefly discusses LIV Golf at QBE

Greg Norman spoke to the media Thursday at the QBE Shootout, where he’s the host of the Challenge Season event that’s co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour as well as the CEO of an investment fund that’s reportedly backing a potential rival circuit.

According to Tour officials, the internet at Tiburón Golf Club went down shortly before Norman’s press conference and those waiting in the virtual meeting room to ask questions weren’t allowed access. Norman was asked two questions about LIV Golf Investments, the fund he leads that’s behind the proposed rival tour.

Earlier Thursday, LIV Golf announced the hiring of a chief operating officer and Norman was asked about his expanding management team.

“It is a commitment by them, like I said, believing in the product, believing in the business model and believing in the players,” he said.

Norman was also asked about his ongoing commitment to the rival league and LIV Golf, which is backed largely by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, but it was a parting comment that drew the most attention.

“The players are going to have the opportunity of independent contractors to go play both tours and I think that's fantastic,” he said.

Although there have been countless reports outlining the new tour and how it plans to woo the game’s top players, LIV Golf hasn’t announced any specifics nor have any players publicly announced they plan to play the new circuit.