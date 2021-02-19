'It's a miracle': Brooks Koepka thrilled to have neck pain gone

LOS ANGELES – A bright smile crept across Brooks Koepka’s face, and it wasn’t his second-round 70 at the Genesis Invitational that had brightened his day.

Although Koepka is back in the hunt for the second consecutive tournament, it was a post-round visit to the therapy room that had him smiling.

“Honestly, yeah, I could care less about the round, my neck's good,” laughed Koepka, who won his last start and was tied for 12th at Riviera Country Club following his round.

Koepak said he’s had a “stiff neck” for the last month and a half until his therapist was able to “pop” it back in place and alleviate the pain after his round.

“One of the guys just did it. It's a miracle. I feel so good right now, I feel so much better than I did this morning. This morning was absolutely brutal,” he said.

Koepka could also take some solace in his play through two rounds in Los Angeles and an otherwise clean bill of health.

There was a tense moment early Friday when his tee shot at the par-3 16th hole dropped into an awkward position in a bunker. With his right leg bent and outside the bunker he hacked his next shot across the green. Although he made a double bogey-5 on the hole it was an encouraging test for his left hip and knee which had slowed him the last two years.

“I'm good. Knee's good, there's no complaints. My body feels fine,” he said.