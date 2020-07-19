Jack Nicklaus announces he and wife Barbara contracted COVID-19 in March

DUBLIN, Ohio – Jack Nicklaus told CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz during the broadcast of Sunday’s final round of the Memorial that he and his wife, Barbara, tested positive for COVID-19.

Nicklaus said he and his wife self-isolated at home in south Florida from March 13 to April 20 and he has since tested positive for the coronavirus antibody.

“Barbara was asymptomatic, and I had a sore throat and a cough. It didn’t last very long, and we were very, very fortunate, very lucky,” Nicklaus said during the telecast of Sunday’s final round of the Memorial. “Barbara and I are both of the age that is an at-risk age.

“Our hearts go out to the people who did lose their lives and their families. We were just a couple of the lucky ones, so we feel very strong about working with those who are taking care of those who have COVID-19.”

Earlier this week Nicklaus said he hoped to continue the tradition of shaking the hand of the winner of each year’s Memorial but on Sunday he clarified his thoughts.

“They asked me if I was going to shake hands on the 18th green with the winner. Well, if the winner wants to shake hands, that’s fine. [But] I won’t put him in the position,” Nicklaus said.

Following his round at Muirfield Village, Tiger Woods said he knew Nicklaus and his wife had contracted the virus.

“The fact that they got through it and they're safe and here and healthy, it's all good news for all of us who are a part of golf and who looked up to Jack and been around Barbara all these years,” Woods said. “The fact that they're healthy is nothing but positives.”