Jack Nicklaus' grandson feeling better after heart attack, surgery

Getty Images

Jack Nicklaus’ grandson is feeling better after suffering a heart attack and needing emergency surgery last month.

According to a Palm Beach Post report, Nick O’Leary, a five-year NFL veteran who plays tight end for the Las Vegas Raiders, was playing pickleball with his brother in Jupiter, Florida, where he lives, when he felt pain in his chest. Doctors diagnosed O’Leary with a heart attack and the 27-year-old underwent an angioplasty on May 19 to clear a 100-percent blockage in his heart.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound O’Leary anticipates being able to return to football next year.

“I feel good,” O’Leary said. “I feel better than I did before. I’ve got to be on blood thinners for six months to a year. That’s really the only reason now why I can’t play football. If I [got cut], they said that would be the biggest problem, wouldn’t be able to stop the bleeding.”

O’Leary, who is the son of Nicklaus’ daughter, Nancy, has caught 53 passes for 668 yards and four touchdowns in an NFL career that has also seen him play for the Bills, Dolphins and Jaguars. He signed with the Raiders in March.

He was also a member of Florida State’s 2013 NCAA Championship team.

“I got all these friends, I’m in better shape than they’re in, I’m working out, I feel like I’m in good shape,” O’Leary said. “For it to happen to me, I was in shock. I didn’t think that’s what it would be. For that to happen and me ending up being in the hospital for three days and having a heart issue is pretty weird.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Jack: Remember Sanders for more than '70 Open

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Jack Nicklaus defeated Doug Sanders in the 1970 Open, one of four major misses for Sanders. Nicklaus says his late friend should be remembered for much more.
Golf Central

Nicklaus: Memorial 'probably' moving to July

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Jack Nicklaus says the PGA Tour is looking at moving his Memorial Tournament to new dates in July.
Golf Central

Jack: November Masters 'will be to Rory's favor'

BY Will Gray  — 

Jack Nicklaus believes that a revised schedule and fall Masters could work to Rory McIlroy's benefit.