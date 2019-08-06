Shibuno suddenly eyeing Japanese Olympic berth

Getty Images

Fresh off her AIG Women’s British Open win, Hinako Shibuno now finds herself in line for a potential Olympic berth.

Shibuno is up to 14th in the Rolex Rankings, making her the second highest Japanese player in the world, behind 10th-ranked Nasa Hataoka.

Although there’s still 11 months to go before the qualification period for the women’s event closes on June 29, 2020, Shibuno is currently in line to represent the host country in Tokyo next year.

Ranked 563rd at the end of 2018, the 20-year-old made a quick ascent with a pair of victories on the JLPGA, vaulting all the way to 46th in just seven months.

She jumped up 32 more spots with her win at Woburn, leapfrogging Mamiko Higa and Ai Suzuki to move into Japan’s second Olympic spot.

Shibuno has the option to take up LPGA membership for the rest of this season or to defer to next year.

Japan was represented in the women’s competition in 2016 by Haru Nomura and Shiho Oyama.

Hideki Matusyama and Shugo Imahara are currently the two highest-ranked Japanese players on the men’s side.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Stock Watch: Shibuno's star shines; Lydia's dims

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Each week on GolfChannel.com, we’ll examine which players’ stocks and trends are rising and falling in the world of golf.
News & Opinion

Monday Scramble: Smile, and the whole world smiles with you

BY Nick Menta  — 

Hinako Shibuno comes out of nowhere, PGA Tour cards are saved and lost, the USGA makes a rule change, and Tiger Woods returns to competition.
News & Opinion

Shibuno captures hearts everywhere with enchanting Women's British win

BY Randall Mell  — 

Virtually unknown before this week, Japan's Hinako Shibuno won the hearts of Brits and beyond by capturing the Women's British Open.