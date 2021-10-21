Japan's Hiroshi Iwata leads Zozo Championship; Hideki Matsuyama 1 back

Getty Images

CHIBA, Japan – Japan's Hiroshi Iwata shot a 7-under 63 Thursday to take the first-round lead at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship.

Iwata had a one-stroke lead over Joaquin Niemann and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama on the par-70, 7,041-yard Narashino Country Club course.

Defending champion Patrick Cantlay is taking the rest of the year off and is not playing in what has turned out to be the only PGA Tour event on the Asia swing. Only three of the top 20 in the world are playing in Chiba.

Full-field scores from the Zozo Championship

Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner Xander Schauffele shot 70, as did Rickie Fowler, who is playing on a sponsor’s exemption for the second straight year.

Open champion Collin Morikawa shot 71.

Tiger Woods won his 82nd career PGA Tour title at Narashino in 2019.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Mickelson 1 off Pebble Beach lead

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Sunghoon Kang of South Korea had to scramble for par on the last hole Friday to set the course record at Monterey Peninsula with an 11-under 60. It gave him a share of the lead with Hiroshi Iwata, with Phil Mickelson in contention again at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Golf Central

Mickelson 1 off lead; Kang flirts with 59

BY Al Tays  — 

East met West on Friday at Pebble Beach, where the 36-hole leaderboard includes Phil Mickelson.in the "Fast and Furious" movies.
Golf Central

Japan's Iwata ties major record

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Hiroshi Iwata tied the 18-hole scoring record for major championships with a 63 on Friday at Whistling Straits.