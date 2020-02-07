Nick Taylor followed up Thursday's 63 with a second-round, 6-under 66 at Pebble Beach to take a two-shot lead over Jason Day at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Here's how things played out:

Leaderboard:

1. Taylor (-14)

2. Day (-12)

3. Phil Mickelson (-11)

T-4. Chris Baker (-10)

T-4. Charl Schwartzel (-10)

T-6. Scott Piercy (-9)

T-6. Dustin Johnson (-9)

What it means: Mickelson said he "drove it like a stallion" after Thursday's opening round at Spyglass Hill, and kept it going Friday at Monterey Peninsula, but fared better on the greens to the tune of 7-under 64. Lefty's last win came here one year ago, and hadn't played particularly well until last week's T-3 finish in Saudi Arabia. But a fantastic second round vaulted him into contention and puts him in prime position to notch his sixth win at this event, which would break Mark O'Meara's record. Lefty will tackle Pebble Beach tomorrow before the 54-hole cut.

Round of the day: Like Mickelson, Day made a charge up the leaderboard thanks to a bogey-free, 8-under 64 at Pebble Beach that gave him a share of second place heading to the weekend. He notched three birdies on the front, and added three more on the back, including one at the closing par-5 18th. He also carded an eagle at the par-5 14th, but more on that later ...

Best of the rest: Baker caught fire on the back nine at Pebble Beach, with five birdies in a six hole span from Nos. 13-18 en route to an 8-under 64. Three players, including Johnson, fired 6-under 65s at Monterey Peninsula.

Biggest disappointment: Harold Varner III opened with a 67 in his first professional round at Pebble Beach on Thursday, but slid back on Day 2 following a 4-over 76 falling all the way back to T-75 and out of contention. With Moving Day tomorrow, Varner III will need another low round, possibly lower than his opening round, to get back to Pebble Beach on Sunday.

Shot of the day: Remember Day's eagle on No. 14 from earlier? This is how it unfolded.