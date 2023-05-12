Jason Dufner, who won the 2013 PGA Championship at Oak Hill for his lone major title, withdrew from this year's edition at the same venue, the PGA of America announced on Friday.

No reason was provided for Dufner's withdrawal. He missed the cut at this week's AT&T Byron Nelson. Sweden's David Lingmerth replaced him in the field.

Also withdrawing ahead of the championship was Martin Kaymer. The 2010 PGA and '14 U.S. Open winner had been battling an injury this year, but has competed in each of the last three LIV Golf events, including this week in Tulsa, Oklahoma. His absence reduces the number of LIV players in the PGA Championship field to 17. He was replaced by Callum Tarren, with Eric Cole now the first alternate.

Here is a look at the current full field for the men's second major of the season, which will be contested May 18-21 in Rochester, New York (CFPT represents the qualifying club pros):

Alker, Steven – NEW ZEALAND

Ancer, Abraham – MEXICO

Arnaus, Adri – SPAIN

Beach, Alex – Stillwater, MN [CFPT]

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan – SOUTH AFRICA

Block, Michael – Mission Viejo, CA [CFPT]

Bradley, Keegan – Woodstock, VT

Buckley, Hayden – Tupelo, MS

Burmester, Dean – SOUTH AFRICA

Burns, Sam – Shreveport, LA

Cahill, Matt – Palm Beach Gardens, FL [CFPT]

Cantlay, Patrick – Jupiter, FL

Casey, Paul – ENGLAND

Clark, Wyndham – Denver, CO

Conners, Corey – CANADA

Cordes, Anthony – Johns Creek, GA [CFPT]

Dahmen, Joel – Scottsdale, AZ

Daly, John – Dardanelle, AR

Davis, Cam – AUSTRALIA

Day, Jason – AUSTRALIA

DeChambeau, Bryson – Dallas, TX

Detry, Thomas – BELGIUM

Donald, Luke – ENGLAND

Droemer, Jesse – Houston, TX [CFPT]

Echavarria, Nico – COLOMBIA

English, Harris – Sea Island, GA

Finau, Tony – Lehi, UT

Fitzpatrick, Matthew – ENGLAND

Fleetwood, Tommy – ENGLAND

Fowler, Rickie – Murrieta, CA

Fox, Ryan – NEW ZEALAND

French, Chris – Rockford, IL [CFPT]

Gooch, Talor – Edmond, OK

Griffin, Ben – Chapel Hill, NC

Grillo, Emiliano – ARGENTINA

Grove, Russell – Coeur d’Alene, ID [CFPT]

Hadwin, Adam – CANADA

Hardy, Nick – Northbrook, IL

Harman, Brian – St. Simons Island, GA

Harrington, Pádraig – IRELAND

Hatton, Tyrrell – ENGLAND

Henley, Russell – Columbus, GA

Herbert, Lucas – AUSTRALIA

Higa, Kazuki –JAPAN

Hoge, Tom – Fort Worth, TX

Højgaard, Nicolai – DENMARK

Højgaard, Rasmus – DENMARK

Holmes, Steve – Simi Valley, CA [CFPT]

Homa, Max – Valencia, CA

Horschel, Billy – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Hoshino, Rikuya – JAPAN

Hossler, Beau – Mission Viejo, CA

Hovland, Viktor – NORWAY

Hubbard, Mark – The Woodlands, TX

Hughes, Mackenzie – CANADA

Im, Sungjae – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Inglis, Colin – Creswell, OR [CFPT]

Johnson, Dustin –Jupiter, FL

Johnson, Zach – Cedar Rapids, IA

Kaewkanjana, Sadom – THAILAND

Kern, Ben – Grove City, OH [CFPT]

Killeen, J.J. – Lubbock, TX [CFPT]

Kim, Si Woo – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Kim, Sihwan – Las Vegas, NV

Kim, Tom – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Kirk, Chris – Athens, GA

Kisner, Kevin – Aiken, SC

Kitayama, Kurt – Las Vegas, NV

Koch, Greg – Orlando, FL [CFPT]

Koepka, Brooks – West Palm Beach, FL

Kuchar, Matt – Jupiter, FL

Lahiri, Anirban – INDIA

Larrazábal, Pablo – SPAIN

Lawrence, Thriston – SOUTH AFRICA

Lee, K.H. – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Lee, Min Woo – AUSTRALIA

Lingmerth, David – SWEDEN

Lowry, Shane – IRELAND

MacIntyre, Robert – SCOTLAND

Matsuyama, Hideki – JAPAN

McCarthy, Denny – Jupiter, FL

McIlroy, Rory – NORTHERN IRELAND

McNealy, Maverick – Las Vegas, NV

Meronk, Adrian – POLAND

Micheel, Shaun – Collierville, TN

Micheluzzi, David – AUSTRALIA

Mickelson, Phil – Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Mitchell, Keith – St. Simons Island, GA

Molinari, Francesco – ITALY

Montgomery, Taylor – Las Vegas, NV

Moore, Taylor – Edmond, OK

Morikawa, Collin – La Cañada, CA

Mullinax, Trey – Birmingham, AL

NeSmith, Matthew – Aiken, SC

Niemann, Joaquín - CHILE

Norén, Alex – SWEDEN

Olesen, Thorbjørn – DENMARK

Otaegui, Adrián – SPAIN

Paul, Yannik – GERMANY

Pendrith, Taylor – CANADA

Pereira, Mito – CHILE

Perez, Victor – FRANCE

Pieters, Thomas – BELGIUM

Pigman, Kenny – Norco, CA [CFPT]

Poston, J.T. – Sea Island, GA

Power, Séamus – IRELAND

Putnam, Andrew – University Place, WA

Rahm, Jon – SPAIN

Reavie, Chez – Scottsdale, AZ

Reed, Patrick – The Woodlands, TX

Reynolds, Gabe – Dallas, TX [CFPT]

Riley, Davis – Hattiesburg, MS

Rodgers, Patrick – Jupiter, FL

Rose, Justin – ENGLAND

Ryder, Sam – Longwood, FL

Sanger, Chris – Red Hook, NY [CFPT]

Schauffele, Xander – San Diego, CA

Scheffler, Scottie – Dallas, TX

Schenk, Adam – Vincennes, IN

Scott, Adam – AUSTRALIA

Shattuck, Braden – Aston, PA [CFPT]

Shinkwin, Callum – ENGLAND

Simpson, Webb – Charlotte, NC

Singh, Vijay – FIJI

Smalley, Alex – Greensboro, NC

Smith, Cameron – AUSTRALIA

Smith, Jordan – ENGLAND

Somers, John – Brooksville, FL [CFPT]

Spaun, J.J. – Scottsdale, AZ

Speight, Josh – Locust Hill, VA [CFPT]

Spieth, Jordan – Fort Worth, TX

Stallings, Scott – Oak Ridge, TN

Steele, Brendan – Idyllwild, CA

Straka, Sepp – AUSTRIA

Strydom, Ockie – SOUTH AFRICA

Suh, Justin – San Jose, CA

Svensson, Adam – CANADA

Tarren, Callum – Orlando, FL

Taylor, Ben – ENGLAND

Taylor, Nick – CANADA

Theegala, Sahith – Houston, TX

Thomas, Justin – Louisville, KY

Thompson, Davis – St. Simons Island, GA

Todd, Brendon – Watkinsville, GA

Varner III, Harold – Gastonia, NC

Walker, Jimmy – San Antonio, TX

Wallace, Matt – ENGLAND

Wells, Jeremy – Estero, FL [CFPT]

Willett, Danny – ENGLAND

Wise, Aaron – Ellerbe, NC

Woodland, Gary – Topeka, KS

Worthington II, Wyatt – Reynoldsburg, OH [CFPT]

Wu, Brandon – Scarsdale, NY

Yang, Y.E. – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Young, Cameron – Scarborough, NY