Green leads in Texas, eyes first LPGA victory after Saturday 64

THE COLONY, Texas - Jaye Marie Green opened with eight birdies in 10 holes and made two big putts late for a 7-under 64 that gave her a one-shot lead Saturday going into the final round at the Volunteers of America Classic.

The final full field of the LPGA season presents a big chance for Green and the three women right behind her, all looking for their first LPGA victory.

Green made a long par putt from just off the 16th green, followed with an 18-foot birdie on the 17th hole and reached 14-under 199. Knight, a rookie who grew up in Texas, birdied the last hole at Old American Golf Club for a 67 to get into the last group.

Katherine Perry (66) and Brittany Altomare (68) were two shots behind.

