J.B. Holmes, Charles Howell III latest to WD from PGA Championship

Two more players have withdrawn from next week’s PGA Championship.

J.B. Holmes and Charles Howell III each announced their intentions to pull out of the year’s first major on Saturday, both citing “injury,” according to the PGA of America.

Holmes has played just one full round since the PGA Tour's restart, carding a 73 before withdrawing from the Workday Charity Open with a shoulder issue. Howell III tied for third last week at the 3M Open.

They will be replaced by Wyndham Clark and Brian Stuard, respectively.

Holmes and Howell are the latest to withdraw since the PGA field list was released Thursday, following WDs by Francesco Molinari, Padraig Harrington and Paul Waring. Lee Westwood, Shugo Imahira, Thomas Pieters and Eddie Pepperell were the only top-100 players who never committed to making the trip to TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Bud Cauley is now the first alternate, while the PGA field is down to 92 of the top 100 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.