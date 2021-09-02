Jennifer Kupcho gets engaged ahead of first Solheim Cup

TOLEDO, Ohio – Jennifer Kupcho has more to celebrate than just making her first Solheim Cup team.

Last week, the inaugural winner of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur announced her engagement on Instagram to her boyfriend, Jay Monahan (yep, Jay Monahan). Kupcho’s boyfriend of a year and a half proposed while the couple was at dinner.

“He took me to a really fancy, nice restaurant, and it came out on the plate with dessert, and on the plate it said, ‘Will you marry me?’” Kupcho recalled. “It was really cute.”

The Solheim Cup rookie had an idea that the proposal was coming. The pair went ring shopping together for Kupcho to pick out the exact design that she wanted.

“I kind of had a vision of what I wanted and he already knew that, but he wanted to go pick it out, make sure I really loved it,” Kupcho said. “It was cool to just go in and do it together.”

Kupcho and Monahan met at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Phoenix, Arizona, where Monahan worked and Kupcho is a member. Monahan caddied for Kupcho at the CoBank Colorado Women’s Open, where she captured her first win as a professional in June 2020.