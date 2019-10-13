Kelly (65) closes out regular season with win at SAS Championship

CARY, N.C. – Jerry Kelly closed with a 7-under 65 and won the SAS Championship on Sunday, allowing him to close the gap in the Charles Schwab Cup as the PGA Tour Champions heads into its postseason.

Kelly ran off five straight birdies on the front nine at Prestonwood Country Club to take control. Two birdies late in the final round gave him some breathing room, and he closed with a bogey for a one-shot victory over David McKenzie, who shot 63.

Woody Austin and Doug Barron, who shared the lead going into the final round, each shot 71 and tied for third with David Toms (66).

Kelly moved to within $221,430 of Scott McCarron in the Schwab Cup. Points are double in the three playoff events.

