Kelly wins Ally Challenge for second win of the year

Getty Images

GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Jerry Kelly played bogey-free Sunday at Warwick Hills and closed with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Ally Challenge, his second victory this year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Kelly also won two months ago in his native Wisconsin at the American Insurance Family Championship.

Full-field scores from the Ally Challenge

He started the final round with a one-shot lead over Charles Schwab Cup leader Scott McCarron and Woody Austin. McCarron fell apart with a 75. Austin remained within one shot until a bogey on the par-4 15th, and Kelly stretched his lead to three with a birdie on the par-3 17th.

Austin birdied the 18th for a 69.

Kelly, who won for the fifth time on the PGA Tour Champions, finished at 16-under 200. He remained No. 2 in the Schwab Cup.

