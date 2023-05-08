Jim Furyk to vice captain Team USA in 13th consecutive Ryder Cup appearance

Jim Furyk and the Ryder Cup might as well be synonymous at this point after 2023 U.S. captain Zach Johnson named the 2003 U.S. Open champion a vice captain on Monday.

Furyk will make his 13th-consecutive Ryder Cup appearance – as a player or captain – when he tries to help Johnson and the Americans end their lengthy win drought on European soil, Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 at Marco Simone in Rome, Italy.

"Jim and I have been friends for more than 20 years,” Johnson said in the announcement. “He’s an amazing leader, mentor and someone I trust. He understands what it takes to compete at the highest level, and how to be a team player. I will be leaning on his experience a ton in the lead up to Marco Simone in September."

The 52-year-old West Chester, Pennsylvania, native played in nine-consecutive Ryder Cups from 1997 to 2014 before shifting his focus to captaining. He served as a vice captain during the U.S. wins at Hazeltine (2016) and Whistling Straits (2020), and he took up the mantle as captain at Le Golf National in 2018.

“I've been involved in the Ryder Cup since 1997, and my passion for this event is unmatched,” Furyk said. “Captain Zach Johnson shares that passion, and I can't wait to get to Italy to help our U.S. Team work toward retaining the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone.”

Vice captaining will give Furyk a handle on the U.S. talent pool heading into 2024, when he’s set to captain the U.S. President’s Cup team.

Johnson previously appointed former Ryder Cup captains Steve Stricker and Davis Love III as vice captains. Additional vice captains will be announced at a later date.