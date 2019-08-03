WOBURN, England – Jin Young Ko put herself in position to make a Sunday run at joining legendary company.

With a 4-under 68, she sits tied for fourth at the AIG Women’s British Open, four shots behind Hikano Shibuno, a young Japanese player sleeping on a 54-hole lead in the first major championship she has ever played.

Ko won the ANA Inspiration in the spring and the Evian Championship last week. The Rolex world No. 1 is looking to join Babe Zaharias, Ben Hogan, Mickey Wright, Pat Bradley, Tiger Woods and Inbee Park as the only players to win three professional majors in a year. More than that, she is looking to join Betsy Rawls as the only players to win back-to-back majors in back-to-back weeks.

“I’m trying to focus on my game, because I don’t want to try to think about other things, like No. 1 or having to win,” Ko said.

Ko was in a similar position going into Sunday last week. She four shots back. She won the ANA Inspiration protecting a one-shot lead through 54 holes.