Jin Young Ko wins in season debut, sets new LPGA scoring records

SINGAPORE – World No. 1 Jin Young Ko birdied the 18th hole on Sunday for a 6-under 66 to win the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore by two strokes over fellow South Korean player In Gee Chun and Australian Minjee Lee.

Ko has won six times in her last 10 starts and her round set the LPGA Tour’s all-time record for most consecutive rounds in the 60s (15) and most consecutive sub-par rounds (30).

Ko was making her return to the LPGA after a three-month break which included time with her family in South Korea before a few weeks of intensive practice in Palm Springs, California.

She finished with a 72-hole total of 17-under 271 on the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong Course. Lee shot 63 for the best round of the day while Chun, who led by a stroke after the third round, shot 69.

“I am just proud of myself to record 60s, 15 rounds like straight. So, I’m so happy,” said Ko. “I feel amazing right now.”

Jeongeun Lee6 was tied with Ko on the 18th but had a double-bogey 6 to finish with a 69 and tied for fourth with Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand (67).

Three players were tied for sixth, four strokes behind Ko – Australian Hannah Green (66), Canadian Brooke Henderson (67) and Amy Yang of South Korea, who shot 68.