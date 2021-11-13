Joachim B. Hansen, Francesco Laporta share lead at Dubai Championship

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Joachim B. Hansen and Francesco Laporta, players outside the top 150 in the world and with one win between them on the European Tour, share the lead heading into the final round of the Dubai Championship.

Hansen got up and down for par from a greenside bunker on No. 18 to shoot a 5-under 67 in the third round Saturday and move to 19 under par overall in the next-to-last event in the 2021 season.

The Danish player was soon joined in the lead by Italian Laporta, who two-putted for birdie from the front of the green at the last to also shoot a 67.

Laporta, ranked No. 211, is seeking his first European Tour title while the 170th-ranked Hansen’s only victory on the tour came at the Joburg Open last season.

One shot further back is defending champion Antoine Rozner, the second-round leader who extended his advantage with an eagle at the par-4 third hole only to drop his first shots of the week with a double-bogey 7 at No. 5. By making birdie at the last, the Frenchman shot 69.

Kalle Samooja is alone in fourth — two shots off the lead — after a 68, while Tommy Fleetwood (68) and Min Woo Lee (66) still have a chance at three strokes behind.