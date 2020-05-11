Joel Dahmen listed as betting favorite for Scottsdale Open

It's not quite a PGA Tour event, but there's definitely some top-level competition this week at the Scottsdale AZ Open.
The 162-man event begins Tuesday at Talking Stick Golf Club, about a 20-minute drive from TPC Scottsdale which annually hosts the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Plenty of Tour players call Arizona home, and with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting playing opportunities several of them are eager to get back to competition this week for their piece of a $135,000 purse.
Chief among them, according to Las Vegas, is Joel Dahmen. Dahmen has not yet won on Tour, but he did win this event back in 2017 and just last week shot a 58 that included a blistering back-nine 26. Dahmen is listed as a 6/1 betting favorite according to oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, just ahead of fellow Tour pros Kevin Streelman, Alex Cejka and Nate Lashley.
Here's a look at some of the other notable odds according to Westgate for the 54-hole event, where the winner will take home $20,000:
6/1: Joel Dahmen
12/1: Kevin Streelman
14/1: Alex Cejka, Matt Picanso
18/1: Nate Lashley, Dylan Wu
20/1: Calum Hill, Brandon Harkins, K.K. Limbhasut, Jeremy Paul
35/1: J.J. Spaun
80/1: Kirk Triplett, Brady Schnell
100/1: Colt Knost