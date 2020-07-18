Joel Stalter (68) rallies for two-shot victory at Euram Bank Open

Getty Images

RAMSAU, Austria – Joel Stalter closed with a 2-under 68 for a two-shot victory Saturday in the Euram Bank Open, the second straight Austrian event that counts toward the European Tour and the Challenge Tour.

Stalter had gone 80 tournaments worldwide since his only previous victory as a pro, in 2016 at the Swedish Challenge. He rallied from a four-shot deficit at Golf Club Adamstal, finishing on 14-under 266.

Richard Mansell of England shot 71 and was alone in second.

Full-field scores from the Euram Bank Open

Robin Sciot-Siegrist took a lead into the final round and had nothing go well. He failed to make a birdie, and fell out of the mix with a bogey on the par-5 seventh and a triple bogey to close out the front nine. He closed with a 75 and tied for third, along with Alexander Knappe (70) and Christofer Blomstrand (71).

Stalter tied for 15th last week in the Austrian Open.

The European Tour returned from the COVID-19 pandemic with consecutive events in Austria. Now it moves to its full schedule, starting Wednesday with the British Masters. Those are full European Tour events, and it begins a six-week "UK Swing" with all events being staged in England or Wales.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Jimenez, 56, jumps into lead at Euro Tour event

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Miguel Angel Jimenez is trying to break his own record again as he leads through 36 holes of the European Tour's Austrian Open.
Golf Central

Euro team freezes qualifying until start of 2021

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

The European Tour announced that it was freezing the qualification process for the Ryder Cup until the beginning of next year.
News & Opinion

Indian Open canceled because of COVID-19 threat

BY Associated Press  — 

The Indian Open event on the European Tour was canceled on Saturday because of the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.