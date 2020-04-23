John Augenstein, Vivian Hou headline Haskins and Annika award finalists

The finalists for the Fred Haskins Award and Annika Award, both presented by Stifel, have been revealed.
Vanderbilt senior John Augenstein, Pepperdine senior Sahith Theegala and Georgia junior Davis Thompson were announced as the three Haskins finalists Wednesday night on Golf Channel while Arizona freshman Vivian Hou, Furman senior Natalie Srinivasan and LSU freshman Ingrid Lindblad were the finalists for the Annika.
Both awards recognize the top Division I player in college golf and are voted on by coaches, players and members of the media. Voting ran April 7-21 and the winners will be unveiled May 8 on Golf Channel.
Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Ben Crenshaw. Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff won the award last year. Past recipients of the Annika Award include Leona Maguire, Alison Lee and Maria Fassi, who won the award for a second time last year.
Here is a closer look at the finalists:
Haskins
Sahith Theegala, Sr., Pepperdine
Golfstat rank: 1
Wins: 2 (Alister Mackenzie Invitational, Southwestern Invitational)
Other results: T-4, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-4, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-6, Amer Ari Invitational; T-6, The Prestige; T-15, Maui Jim Intercollegiate; T-19, GC of Georgia Collegiate
John Augenstein, Sr., Vanderbilt
Golfstat rank: 2
Wins: 1 (Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate)
Other results: Second, Nike Collegiate; third, Crooked Stick Invitational; T-7, Tavistock Collegiate; T-13, East Lake Cup; T-14, Cabo Collegiate; T-24, Gator Invitational
Davis Thompson, Jr., Georgia
Golfstat rank: 6
Wins: 1 (Jim Rivers Intercollegiate)
Other results: fourth, Crooked Stick Invitational; T-6, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-6, Nike Collegiate; T-8, Carmel Cup; T-12, Ka'anapali Collegiate; T-32, Puerto Rico Classic
Annika
Natalie Srinivasan, Sr., Furman
Golfstat rank: 1
Wins: 3 (Lady Paladin Invitational, Glass City Invitational, Moon Golf Invitational)
Other results: second, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-16, Cougar Classic; T-26, Landfall Tradition
Vivian Hou, Fr., Arizona
Golfstat rank: 3
Wins: None
Other results: second, Annika Intercollegiate; second, Stanford Intercollegiate; second, Arizona Wildcat Invitational; T-3, Hurricane Invitational; T-4, Pac-12 Preview; T-4, East Lake Cup; T-35, Windy City Collegiate
Ingrid Lindblad, Fr., LSU
Golfstat rank: 8
Wins: 2 (Magnolia Invitational, Florida State Matchup)
Other results: second, IJGA Collegiate; fourth, Princess Anne Invitational; T-5, Battle at the Beach; T-11, Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate; T-23, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate