John Augenstein, Vivian Hou headline Haskins and Annika award finalists

The finalists for the Fred Haskins Award and Annika Award, both presented by Stifel, have been revealed.

Vanderbilt senior John Augenstein, Pepperdine senior Sahith Theegala and Georgia junior Davis Thompson were announced as the three Haskins finalists Wednesday night on Golf Channel while Arizona freshman Vivian Hou, Furman senior Natalie Srinivasan and LSU freshman Ingrid Lindblad were the finalists for the Annika.

Both awards recognize the top Division I player in college golf and are voted on by coaches, players and members of the media. Voting ran April 7-21 and the winners will be unveiled May 8 on Golf Channel.

Augenstein, Theegala, Thompson named 2020 Haskins Award finalists

Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Ben Crenshaw. Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff won the award last year. Past recipients of the Annika Award include Leona Maguire, Alison Lee and Maria Fassi, who won the award for a second time last year.

Here is a closer look at the finalists:

Haskins

Sahith Theegala, Sr., Pepperdine

Golfstat rank: 1

Wins: 2 (Alister Mackenzie Invitational, Southwestern Invitational)

Other results: T-4, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-4, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-6, Amer Ari Invitational; T-6, The Prestige; T-15, Maui Jim Intercollegiate; T-19, GC of Georgia Collegiate

John Augenstein, Sr., Vanderbilt

Golfstat rank: 2

Wins: 1 (Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate)

Other results: Second, Nike Collegiate; third, Crooked Stick Invitational; T-7, Tavistock Collegiate; T-13, East Lake Cup; T-14, Cabo Collegiate; T-24, Gator Invitational

Davis Thompson, Jr., Georgia

Golfstat rank: 6

Wins: 1 (Jim Rivers Intercollegiate)

Other results: fourth, Crooked Stick Invitational; T-6, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-6, Nike Collegiate; T-8, Carmel Cup; T-12, Ka'anapali Collegiate; T-32, Puerto Rico Classic

Hou, Lindblad, Srinivasan named 2020 Annika Award finalists

Annika

Natalie Srinivasan, Sr., Furman

Golfstat rank: 1

Wins: 3 (Lady Paladin Invitational, Glass City Invitational, Moon Golf Invitational)

Other results: second, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-16, Cougar Classic; T-26, Landfall Tradition

Vivian Hou, Fr., Arizona

Golfstat rank: 3

Wins: None

Other results: second, Annika Intercollegiate; second, Stanford Intercollegiate; second, Arizona Wildcat Invitational; T-3, Hurricane Invitational; T-4, Pac-12 Preview; T-4, East Lake Cup; T-35, Windy City Collegiate

Ingrid Lindblad, Fr., LSU

Golfstat rank: 8

Wins: 2 (Magnolia Invitational, Florida State Matchup)

Other results: second, IJGA Collegiate; fourth, Princess Anne Invitational; T-5, Battle at the Beach; T-11, Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate; T-23, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate