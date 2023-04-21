John Daly, David Duval depart Zurich early after record-high foursomes score

John Daly hasn’t made a PGA Tour cut since the 2019 Barracuda Championship.

David Duval’s gone almost eight years, last making the weekend at the 2015 Open Championship.

This week at the Zurich Classic, the 56-year-old Daly and 51-year-old Duval teamed up to try to end their missed-cut streaks together. But after an alternate-shot 83 on Friday at TPC Louisiana, both are headed home early – and with a tournament record.

The 11-over 83 was the worst foursomes score in the six-year history of the Zurich team event. It was a shot higher than the final-round 82 posted by Cameron Percy and Greg Chalmers in 2021.

Daly and Duval opened Thursday with a 3-over 75 (Duval had the pair’s lone birdie, at the par-4 16th hole), and Friday’s foursomes format was sure to prove tougher for the former major champions. And it did, as Daly and Duval carded a front-nine, 9-over 45 with three doubles and three bogeys.

Their opening drive of the day, hit by Daly at the 389-yard, par-4 first hole, traveled just 196 yards and found the right rough, just past a large FedExCup sign.

They didn’t hit a fairway in regulation until Daly found one with a 241-yard drive at the 441-yard, par-4 fifth hole.

Their first green in regulation came at the par-4 eighth hole, where Daly wedged from 112 yards to 30 feet.

The back nine was much better, as Daly stuck a wedge from 95 yards to 6 feet and Duval rolled in the birdie at the short par-4 10th hole. The duo had only one double and one bogey over their final nine holes, though the double was ugly – Duval’s tee ball at the 226-yard, par-3 14th hole traveled just 163 yards and left Daly 65 yards to the hole from a waste bunker.

When the pair finished, its 14-over total was solo 80th – or last – on the leaderboard by 14 shots.

And the streaks continue.