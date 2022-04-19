John Daly II becomes NIL ambassador for Hooters as part of Daly deal

In what they're calling the "perfect pairing," Hooters and the Dalys are teaming up.

Hooters announced Tuesday morning that it had signed John Daly and his son, John Daly II, to endorsement deals, with the younger Daly, a freshman at Arkansas, being inked to a name, image and likeness deal.

Both Dalys will promote the Hooters brand "through various marketing activities, including significant roles on social media and other digital channels."

“Hooters is thrilled to make our long-standing relationship with John official and to enter an exciting new venture with Little John as our first NIL ambassador,” said Bruce Skala, Hooters of America senior vice president of marketing. “John’s larger-than-life personality makes him an ideal representative of Hooters’ fun-loving spirit, while Little John will promote our brand to the next generation as one of the next big names in golf. We are ecstatic to have the Dalys, fantastic golfers and great personalities, on board as spokespeople for Hooters, the definitive 19thhole.”

Daly, the long-hitting, two-time major winner and current PGA Tour Champions player, will serve as a social media influencer and spokesperson for the restaurant chain while also wearing Hooters-branded apparel and using an orange, Hooters-themed golf bag in tournaments, and doing meet-and-greats at select Hooters.

Daly II will also take part in social-media campaigns and make appearances at select Hooters locations while also wearing Hooters-branded apparel at certain amateur tournaments. NCAA rules prohibit Daly II from wearing sponsored apparel during college tournaments.

“Hooters is the ideal place for me to go and unwind after a long day on the course or in the classroom, so I am honored to be chosen as an ambassador for the iconic brand,” Daly II said. “I have seen my father’s great relationship with Hooters over the years, and I am proud to continue my family’s association with this iconic brand.”