John Daly has been approved to use a cart next week in the PGA Championship because of an injured right knee. He will be the first player to ride a cart at a major championship since Casey Martin in the U.S. Open at Olympic Club in 1998 and 2012.

The PGA of America says Daly applied for the cart through its American with Disabilities Act policy and provided information for the medical staff to review.

The former British Open and PGA champion says he has osteoarthritis in his right knee that keeps him from walking a full round. Daly plays the PGA Tour Champions circuit that allows for carts.

Daly last walked at a tournament on the European Tour last September in Switzerland.

The PGA Championship starts May 16 at Bethpage Black.