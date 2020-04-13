John Daly, Michelle Wie among participants in streaming charity poker tournament

Major champions John Daly and Michelle Wie West are among a group of pros who will compete this week in an online charity poker tournament benefiting MGM Resort employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Players will switch from the golf course to the (virtual) poker table in the "Chipping All In" event hosted by MGM on April 16. The participant list also include major champs Jimmy Walker, Cristie Kerr, Brittany Lincicome, Danielle Kang, Anna Nordqvist and Lydia Ko as well as PGA Tour winners Pat Perez, Max Homa, Kevin Na, Aaron Wise and Collin Morikawa.

Players will be divided across multiple tables to begin the event, with the top finishers advancing to the final table. The event will be live streamed on both Twitch and YouTube, with audience members encouraged to make donations as they watch. All tournament proceeds will benefit the MGM Resorts Foundation's Employee Emergency Grant Fund, which provides short-term relief to employees and their immediate families who have been recently laid off or furloughed because of coronavirus.

Live player audio will be supplied throughout the tournament, with players participating in Q&A sessions and calling out viewers who have made real-time donations.