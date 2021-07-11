John Deere Classic payout: What each player took home

Here are the purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Lucas Glover and the rest of the players who made the cut at the John Deere Classic:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Lucas Glover
|500
|1,116,000
|2
|Ryan Moore
|245
|551,800
|2
|Kevin Na
|245
|551,800
|4
|Scott Brown
|109
|248,000
|4
|Luke List
|109
|248,000
|4
|Sebastián Muñoz
|109
|248,000
|4
|Adam Schenk
|109
|248,000
|8
|Hank Lebioda
|80
|181,350
|8
|Seamus Power
|80
|181,350
|8
|Brian Stuard
|80
|181,350
|11
|Patton Kizzire
|59
|124,664
|11
|Sean O'Hair
|59
|124,664
|11
|Cameron Percy
|59
|124,664
|11
|Harold Varner III
|59
|124,664
|11
|Cameron Champ
|59
|124,664
|11
|Russell Henley
|59
|124,664
|11
|Jhonattan Vegas
|59
|124,664
|18
|Jason Dufner
|45
|82,150
|18
|Doug Ghim
|45
|82,150
|18
|Brandon Hagy
|45
|82,150
|18
|Maverick McNealy
|45
|82,150
|18
|Chez Reavie
|45
|82,150
|23
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|36
|55,490
|23
|Charles Howell III
|36
|55,490
|23
|Adam Long
|36
|55,490
|23
|Patrick Rodgers
|36
|55,490
|23
|Kevin Tway
|36
|55,490
|28
|Will Gordon
|27
|41,540
|28
|Jim Herman
|27
|41,540
|28
|Martin Laird
|27
|41,540
|28
|Henrik Norlander
|27
|41,540
|28
|Chase Seiffert
|27
|41,540
|28
|Nick Taylor
|27
|41,540
|34
|Daniel Berger
|19
|30,956
|34
|Michael Gellerman
|19
|30,956
|34
|Mito Pereira
|19
|30,956
|34
|Rhein Gibson
|19
|30,956
|34
|Chesson Hadley
|19
|30,956
|34
|Zach Johnson
|19
|30,956
|34
|Vaughn Taylor
|19
|30,956
|41
|Scott Harrington
|13
|22,630
|41
|Mark Hubbard
|13
|22,630
|41
|Kyle Stanley
|13
|22,630
|41
|Steve Stricker
|13
|22,630
|41
|Michael Thompson
|13
|22,630
|41
|Camilo Villegas
|13
|22,630
|47
|Bo Hoag
|10
|17,339
|47
|Sungjae Im
|10
|17,339
|47
|Alex Smalley
|0
|17,339
|50
|David Hearn
|8
|15,264
|50
|John Huh
|8
|15,264
|50
|Matthew NeSmith
|8
|15,264
|50
|Wes Roach
|8
|15,264
|50
|Nick Watney
|8
|15,264
|55
|Cam Davis
|6
|14,446
|55
|Tom Lewis
|6
|14,446
|55
|Scott Stallings
|6
|14,446
|58
|Peter Malnati
|5
|14,012
|58
|Rob Oppenheim
|5
|14,012
|58
|Sam Ryder
|5
|14,012
|58
|D.J. Trahan
|5
|14,012
|62
|John Senden
|5
|13,640
|62
|Shawn Stefani
|5
|13,640
|64
|Brian Gay
|4
|13,268
|64
|Andrew Landry
|4
|13,268
|64
|Willie Mack III
|0
|13,268
|64
|J.J. Spaun
|4
|13,268
|68
|Greg Chalmers
|3
|12,958
|69
|Scott Piercy
|3
|12,772
|69
|Aaron Wise
|3
|12,772
|71
|Roger Sloan
|3
|12,586
|72
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|3
|12,462