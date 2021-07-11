John Deere Classic payout: What each player took home

Here are the purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Lucas Glover and the rest of the players who made the cut at the John Deere Classic:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Lucas Glover 500 1,116,000
2 Ryan Moore 245 551,800
2 Kevin Na 245 551,800
4 Scott Brown 109 248,000
4 Luke List 109 248,000
4 Sebastián Muñoz 109 248,000
4 Adam Schenk 109 248,000
8 Hank Lebioda 80 181,350
8 Seamus Power 80 181,350
8 Brian Stuard 80 181,350
11 Patton Kizzire 59 124,664
11 Sean O'Hair 59 124,664
11 Cameron Percy 59 124,664
11 Harold Varner III 59 124,664
11 Cameron Champ 59 124,664
11 Russell Henley 59 124,664
11 Jhonattan Vegas 59 124,664
18 Jason Dufner 45 82,150
18 Doug Ghim 45 82,150
18 Brandon Hagy 45 82,150
18 Maverick McNealy 45 82,150
18 Chez Reavie 45 82,150
23 Rafa Cabrera Bello 36 55,490
23 Charles Howell III 36 55,490
23 Adam Long 36 55,490
23 Patrick Rodgers 36 55,490
23 Kevin Tway 36 55,490
28 Will Gordon 27 41,540
28 Jim Herman 27 41,540
28 Martin Laird 27 41,540
28 Henrik Norlander 27 41,540
28 Chase Seiffert 27 41,540
28 Nick Taylor 27 41,540
34 Daniel Berger 19 30,956
34 Michael Gellerman 19 30,956
34 Mito Pereira 19 30,956
34 Rhein Gibson 19 30,956
34 Chesson Hadley 19 30,956
34 Zach Johnson 19 30,956
34 Vaughn Taylor 19 30,956
41 Scott Harrington 13 22,630
41 Mark Hubbard 13 22,630
41 Kyle Stanley 13 22,630
41 Steve Stricker 13 22,630
41 Michael Thompson 13 22,630
41 Camilo Villegas 13 22,630
47 Bo Hoag 10 17,339
47 Sungjae Im 10 17,339
47 Alex Smalley 0 17,339
50 David Hearn 8 15,264
50 John Huh 8 15,264
50 Matthew NeSmith 8 15,264
50 Wes Roach 8 15,264
50 Nick Watney 8 15,264
55 Cam Davis 6 14,446
55 Tom Lewis 6 14,446
55 Scott Stallings 6 14,446
58 Peter Malnati 5 14,012
58 Rob Oppenheim 5 14,012
58 Sam Ryder 5 14,012
58 D.J. Trahan 5 14,012
62 John Senden 5 13,640
62 Shawn Stefani 5 13,640
64 Brian Gay 4 13,268
64 Andrew Landry 4 13,268
64 Willie Mack III 0 13,268
64 J.J. Spaun 4 13,268
68 Greg Chalmers 3 12,958
69 Scott Piercy 3 12,772
69 Aaron Wise 3 12,772
71 Roger Sloan 3 12,586
72 Ted Potter, Jr. 3 12,462

