John Deere Classic payout: What Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg and Co. earned

Sepp Straka's second career PGA Tour victory – and first of the season – on Sunday at the John Deere Classic earned the Georgia alum via Austria over $1.3 million in prize money.

Here is a full breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Sepp Straka 500 1,332,000
2 Alex Smalley 245 658,600
2 Brendon Todd 245 658,600
4 Ludvig Aberg 123 333,000
4 Adam Schenk 123 333,000
6 Grayson Murray 81 218,036
6 Cameron Young 81 218,036
6 Kevin Yu 81 218,036
6 Lucas Glover 81 218,036
6 Mark Hubbard 81 218,036
6 Denny McCarthy 81 218,036
6 J.T. Poston 81 218,036
13 Stephan Jaeger 56 140,600
13 William Mouw 0 140,600
13 Seamus Power 56 140,600
13 Greyson Sigg 56 140,600
17 Jonas Blixt 48 112,850
17 Peter Kuest 0 112,850
17 Troy Merritt 48 112,850
17 a-Michael Thorbjornsen 0 0
21 Nick Hardy 39 84,138
21 Garrick Higgo 39 84,138
21 Chris Kirk 39 84,138
21 Nate Lashley 39 84,138
21 Adam Svensson 39 84,138
26 Ryan Gerard 0 58,090
26 Doug Ghim 31 58,090
26 Tano Goya 31 58,090
26 Beau Hossler 31 58,090
26 Yuto Katsuragawa 0 58,090
31 Aaron Baddeley 24 47,360
31 Jason Dufner 24 47,360
31 Kevin Roy 24 47,360
31 Davis Thompson 24 47,360
35 Russell Henley 18 36,947
35 Matt NeSmith 18 36,947
35 Akshay Bhatia 0 36,947
35 MJ Daffue 18 36,947
35 James Hahn 18 36,947
35 Zach Johnson 18 36,947
35 Chez Reavie 18 36,947
42 Andrew Novak 11 24,905
42 Eric Cole 11 24,905
42 Cody Gribble 11 24,905
42 Keith Mitchell 11 24,905
42 Geoff Ogilvy 11 24,905
42 Chad Ramey 11 24,905
42 Robert Streb 11 24,905
42 Jimmy Walker 11 24,905
42 Richy Werenski 11 24,905
51 Byeong Hun An 7 18,081
51 Cameron Champ 7 18,081
51 Austin Smotherman 7 18,081
51 Brian Stuard 7 18,081
51 Lanto Griffin 7 18,081
51 Kevin Streelman 7 18,081
57 Harry Higgs 5 17,094
57 Russell Knox 5 17,094
57 Satoshi Kodaira 5 17,094
57 a-Gordon Sargent 0 0
61 Tyler Duncan 5 16,724
61 Andrew Landry 5 16,724
63 Jim Herman 4 16,354
63 S.Y. Noh 4 16,354
63 Chris Stroud 4 16,354
66 Harrison Endycott 4 16,058
67 Matt Kuchar 4 15,910
68 Brandon Matthews 3 15,762
69 Kramer Hickok 3 15,614

