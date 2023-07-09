John Deere Classic payout: What Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg and Co. earned

Sepp Straka's second career PGA Tour victory – and first of the season – on Sunday at the John Deere Classic earned the Georgia alum via Austria over $1.3 million in prize money.
Here is a full breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Sepp Straka
|500
|1,332,000
|2
|Alex Smalley
|245
|658,600
|2
|Brendon Todd
|245
|658,600
|4
|Ludvig Aberg
|123
|333,000
|4
|Adam Schenk
|123
|333,000
|6
|Grayson Murray
|81
|218,036
|6
|Cameron Young
|81
|218,036
|6
|Kevin Yu
|81
|218,036
|6
|Lucas Glover
|81
|218,036
|6
|Mark Hubbard
|81
|218,036
|6
|Denny McCarthy
|81
|218,036
|6
|J.T. Poston
|81
|218,036
|13
|Stephan Jaeger
|56
|140,600
|13
|William Mouw
|0
|140,600
|13
|Seamus Power
|56
|140,600
|13
|Greyson Sigg
|56
|140,600
|17
|Jonas Blixt
|48
|112,850
|17
|Peter Kuest
|0
|112,850
|17
|Troy Merritt
|48
|112,850
|17
|a-Michael Thorbjornsen
|0
|0
|21
|Nick Hardy
|39
|84,138
|21
|Garrick Higgo
|39
|84,138
|21
|Chris Kirk
|39
|84,138
|21
|Nate Lashley
|39
|84,138
|21
|Adam Svensson
|39
|84,138
|26
|Ryan Gerard
|0
|58,090
|26
|Doug Ghim
|31
|58,090
|26
|Tano Goya
|31
|58,090
|26
|Beau Hossler
|31
|58,090
|26
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|0
|58,090
|31
|Aaron Baddeley
|24
|47,360
|31
|Jason Dufner
|24
|47,360
|31
|Kevin Roy
|24
|47,360
|31
|Davis Thompson
|24
|47,360
|35
|Russell Henley
|18
|36,947
|35
|Matt NeSmith
|18
|36,947
|35
|Akshay Bhatia
|0
|36,947
|35
|MJ Daffue
|18
|36,947
|35
|James Hahn
|18
|36,947
|35
|Zach Johnson
|18
|36,947
|35
|Chez Reavie
|18
|36,947
|42
|Andrew Novak
|11
|24,905
|42
|Eric Cole
|11
|24,905
|42
|Cody Gribble
|11
|24,905
|42
|Keith Mitchell
|11
|24,905
|42
|Geoff Ogilvy
|11
|24,905
|42
|Chad Ramey
|11
|24,905
|42
|Robert Streb
|11
|24,905
|42
|Jimmy Walker
|11
|24,905
|42
|Richy Werenski
|11
|24,905
|51
|Byeong Hun An
|7
|18,081
|51
|Cameron Champ
|7
|18,081
|51
|Austin Smotherman
|7
|18,081
|51
|Brian Stuard
|7
|18,081
|51
|Lanto Griffin
|7
|18,081
|51
|Kevin Streelman
|7
|18,081
|57
|Harry Higgs
|5
|17,094
|57
|Russell Knox
|5
|17,094
|57
|Satoshi Kodaira
|5
|17,094
|57
|a-Gordon Sargent
|0
|0
|61
|Tyler Duncan
|5
|16,724
|61
|Andrew Landry
|5
|16,724
|63
|Jim Herman
|4
|16,354
|63
|S.Y. Noh
|4
|16,354
|63
|Chris Stroud
|4
|16,354
|66
|Harrison Endycott
|4
|16,058
|67
|Matt Kuchar
|4
|15,910
|68
|Brandon Matthews
|3
|15,762
|69
|Kramer Hickok
|3
|15,614