John McEnroe joins "Feherty," Monday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Former No. 1 ranked tennis player John McEnroe will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series, Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, Monday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Filmed at Malibu Raquet Club in Southern California, the interview with the seven-time Grand Slam champion will focus on several topics, including:

An effort to compare McEnroe’s era of professional tennis to that of today’s generation.

Discussing McEnroe’s propensity for rubbing people the wrong way during his playing career, and his feeling of often being misunderstood for his actions.

Reflecting on the role of sports television analysts, and McEnroe’s style as a broadcaster.

Recounting McEnroe’s primary opponents in his playing days, and some of his most memorable moments in competition.

Addressing the potential origin of McEnroe’s opinionated nature, and whether his passion and occasional temper was good for tennis.

Following the episode with McEnroe, Feherty will welcome Pro Football Hall of Famer and television personality Michael Strahan on the season finale of Feherty, airing Monday (Sept. 2) at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host), Feherty’s series initially debuted in June 2011, and celebrated its 100th episode milestone in 2017. Feherty is produced by GOLF Channel’s Emmy-nominated original productions division, which also is responsible for the production of the network’s critically acclaimed GOLF Films.

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “golf’s wisecracking, maverick interviewer,” by Esquire, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie.