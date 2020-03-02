Johnson Wagner, John McCoy team up to win gross title at Seminole Pro-Member

The most star-studded pro-member tournament in the world took place Monday in Juno Beach, Florida, and it was Johnson Wagner bringing home the victory.

Wagner and partner John T. McCoy teamed up to capture the gross title, shooting a best-ball 64 to win by a shot over two teams, Matt Kuchar and Carlton Forrester and Richy Werenski and Robert Long III.

Ian Poulter and NBC Sports president Pete Bevacqua shot 66 and tied for fourth with Carlos Ortiz and Christie Flanagan, who fired a 62 net score to take home the other indian head trophy. (Teams can't collect both trophies.)

Other notable gross scores: Kevin Streelman and Seminole president Jimmy Dunne (69), Rickie Fowler and former Walker Cupper and Walker Cup captain Buddy Marucci (70), Rory McIlroy and his dad Gerry McIlroy (70), Adam Long and MLB commish Rob Manfred (76), and Jack Nicklaus and former USGA president Tom O'Toole Jr. (85).