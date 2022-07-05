Jon Rahm has one issue with 2027 Ryder Cup host Adare Manor

Jon Rahm is a fan of Adare Manor, the 2027 Ryder Cup host layout.

“[Tom] Fazio has done an amazing redesign of the golf course,” Rahm said Tuesday morning before the final round of the J.P. McManus Pro-Am, which is being played at the County Limerick, Ireland, club. “It's beautiful and this golf course can be made as easy as they want and as hard as they want, right. It's the beauty of a good challenge.

“Now with that said…”

Rahm, a stalwart on the European side, had just one concern: He believes the course, which isn’t a links layout and relies less on the ground game than many courses in U.K. and Ireland, favors the visiting side too much for his liking.

“For a European possibly [to win] in that Ryder Cup, they might need to spend a lot of time and resources on de-Americanizing the golf course,” Rahm said. “Because right now, it would be pretty much what you would expect in a Ryder Cup in the U.S. Based on what I saw in Paris and what I've seen in other venues, Ryder Cup in Europe is a little different. They might spend some time and effort to do that obviously to suit our strength, right. But we'll see.”

The Europeans haven’t lost a home Ryder Cup since 1993 at The Belfry. Should the course indeed end up playing into the hands of the Americans, Rahm is hopeful his side will still have reinforcement from the fans.

“We will have the Irish crowd, core of the crowd being Irish, supporting the European team,” Rahm said, “and we all know how the Irish can create a good atmosphere and a good time, and it will be really, really fun.”