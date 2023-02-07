Jon Rahm has a unique souvenir from his first ascension to world No. 1

There has been a lot of talk recently in the golf world about the OWGR system and whether Jon Rahm belonged at No. 1 after winning the first two PGA Tour events he played in 2023.

However, the more pressing topic Tuesday at TPC Scottsdale was how Rahm celebrated his first ascension to the top spot back in 2020.

The Spaniard was specifically asked whether he has any kind of souvenir – other than a trophy – from the first time he reached world No. 1.

“No, I do. His name is Kepa,” Rahm said with a smile and a laugh. “He’s almost two years old. Sorry, Kelley, but yeah. She can tell you the story more than me. We suspect that it was that night.”

That night was July 19, 2020. Rahm had just won the Memorial, vaulting him to the top of the world ranking for the first time in his career.

Kepa Rahm was born April 3, 2021, the Saturday prior to that year’s Masters.

We’ll let you do the math.