Jon Rahm (illness) withdraws from The Players prior to second round

Jon Rahm's Players Championship is over.

Rahm withdrew Friday prior to his second round because of a stomach illness. He had opened the tournament with a 1-under 71 but determined that he was unable to go after warming up on the range.

Rahm was set to tee off at 12:56 p.m. ET with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who will now play the second round as a twosome. Each have a shot to dethrone Rahm as world No. 1; per Nosferatu, Scheffler now just needs at least a three-way tie for fifth and for McIlroy to finish worse than solo eighth, while McIlroy needs at least a two-way tie for eighth and for Scheffler to finish worse than a three-way tie for fifth.

The withdrawal ends Rahm's PGA Tour-leading made-cut streak at 25. The second-longest active streak is Xander Schauffele, who entered The Players with 18 consecutive made cuts and is in the house at 1-over 145, which should be safe for the weekend.

Rahm is coming off a T-39 finish at Bay Hill, his first finish outside the top 8 since last summer's Tour Championship.

The Spaniard rarely withdraws from events. He last withdrew from a tournament at the 2021 Memorial, where he was forced to pull out while leading by six after testing positive for COVID-19.