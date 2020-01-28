SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – They're the top two players in the field according to the Official World Golf Rankings, and they're also topping the list according to Las Vegas.

Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are the two highest-ranked players at this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open, coming in at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively. Rahm played at nearby Arizona State and enters off a runner-up finish Sunday at Torrey Pines, while Thomas won earlier this month at Kapalua and is in search of his fourth victory in his last eight official starts.

It's no wonder, then, that Rahm and Thomas are the top two betting favorites at TPC Scottsdale according to oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. Rahm starts the week as a 7/1 favorite followed by Thomas at 9/1, with 2017 runner-up Webb Simpson listed at 14/1 and defending champ Rickie Fowler right behind him.

Here's a look at the other notable odds for this week's event, set in the PGA Tour's most raucous environment:

7/1: Jon Rahm

9/1: Justin Thomas

14/1: Webb Simpson

16/1: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

18/1: Xander Schauffele

30/1: Gary Woodland, Matt Kuchar, Bubba Watson, Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im

40/1: Brandt Snedeker, Viktor Hovland, Branden Grace

50/1: Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Ryan Palmer

60/1: Chez Reavie, Ryan Moore, Matthew Wolff, J.T. Poston, Byeong-Hun An, Corey Conners

80/1: Jason Kokrak, Andrew Putnam, Keegan Bradley, Russell Knox, Daniel Berger, Billy Horschel, Brian Harman

100/1: Kevin Na, Emiliano Grillo, Bud Cauley, Adam Hadwin, Brendan Steele, Zach Johnson, Tom Hoge, Harris English, Charley Hoffman, Vaughn Taylor, J.B. Holmes