Jon Rahm ended 2019 on a tear, and oddsmakers expect that form to continue for the Spaniard into the new year.

Rahm is up to No. 3 in the world rankings and will be the highest-ranked player in the field this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. While he won three times this year on the European Tour, including the season-ending Race to Dubai title, Rahm qualified for the 34-man field in Maui by virtue of his team victory alongside Ryan Palmer at the Zurich Classic in April.

Rahm was a runner-up at Kapalua in 2018 and he is listed as a 4/1 betting favorite this week according to the oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. The 2017 winner, Justin Thomas, is next in line at 5/1, followed by defending champ Xander Schauffele at 8/1 and 2018 winner Dustin Johnson at 10/1.

Here's a look at the full-field odds for the winners-only field that will mark the first PGA Tour event of 2020:

4/1: Jon Rahm

5/1: Justin Thomas

8/1: Xander Schauffele

10/1: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay

14/1: Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland

20/1: Collin Morikawa

25/1: Paul Casey

40/1: Matt Kuchar, Cameron Champ, Brendon Todd

50/1: Joaquin Niemann, Corey Conners, Matthew Wolff, Kevin Kisner

60/1: Chez Reavie, Dylan Frittelli, J.T. Poston, Kevin Na

80/1: Ryan Palmer, Sebastian Munoz

100/1: Keith Mitchell

125/1: Graeme McDowell, Adam Long

150/1: J.B. Holmes, Sung Kang, Nate Lashley, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan, Max Homa

500/1: Jim Herman

1000/1: Martin Trainer